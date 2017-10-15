NFC notes: From A to Z

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly reacts after making a tackle for a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles during a game at Bank of America Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Peterson has picked off Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston three times in two games. The corner has no interceptions this season.

Atlanta Falcons: Devonta Freeman has 13 touchdowns in his last seven home games. The Falcons are averaging 26 points after leading the NFL with 33.8 points per game in 2016.

Carolina Panthers: Linebacker Luke Kuechly left the game vs. Eagles (a 28-23 loss) with a concussion. The Panther has missed nine games since 2015 because of concussions.

Chicago Bears: Running back Jordan Howard leads the Bears with 328 yards rushing in 82 carries and Tarik Cohen ranks fifth among backs with 25 catches for 144 yards.

Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones recently declared he will bench any player who is “disrespectful to the flag.” Dallas is on its bye, and plays at San Francisco next week.

Detroit Lions: The Lions put defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (biceps) on injured reserve . He’s had six sacks since 2015 after spending nine previous seasons in Baltimore.

Green Bay Packers: Packers running back Aaron Jones rushed for 125 yards and had a touchdown against the Cowboys in his first career start.

Minnesota Vikings: Everson Griffen has had at least one sack in each game (five) this season. Jim Marshall had an eight- game streak for the Vikings in 1969.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints are the third team since 1933 with no turnovers in its first four regular-season games. New Orleans has lost three straight to Detroit.

N.Y. Giants: With Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris out with injuries, the Giants’ leading receiver is Evan Engram with 200 yards receiving.

Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a sack and tipped a Cam Newton pass into an interception in his first game back from a calf injury on Thursday.

RAMS: Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the NFL’s leading scorer with 60 points. He’s been automatic for the Rams but missed a 36-yard field goal last week.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are the first team to lose four consecutive games by three points or fewer since the 1994 Oilers. Linebacker Elvis Dumervil has 3-1/2 sacks.

Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss one game after Seattle’s bye this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers signed kicker Patrick Murray to replace Nick Folk, who missed three field goals in a 19-14 loss to the Patriots last week.

Washington Redskins: Running back Samaje Perine is expected to get the bulk of the carries for the Redskins with starter Rob Kelley out with an ankle injury.