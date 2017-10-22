Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
Chargers strike first when Travis Benjamin scores on a 65-yard punt return
|Dan Woike
After the Chargers were stopped four times from the Denver 1-yard line, the defense held and the team's special teams stepped up. Travis Benjamin returned a punt 65 yards for the score, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 7:27 left in the opening quarter.