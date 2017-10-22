NFC notes: From A to Z

Arizona: Adrian Peterson is making his second trip to London this season. He was there with the Saints in Week 4 when he rushed for four yards in four carries.

Atlanta: Second-year linebacker Deion Jones leads the Falcons with 38 tackles, a sack, an interception and three defended passes in five games.

Carolina: Christian McCaffrey leads all running backs with 37 catches. David Mayo could start for Luke Kuechly (concussion), who has been ruled out.

Chicago: Last week, Tarik Cohen became the first Bears rookie running back to throw a touchdown pass since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers.

Dallas: Dak Prescott can join Tony Romo (three times) and Don Meredith (twice) as the only Cowboys with three touchdown passes in three straight games.

Detroit: No quarterback has been sacked more than Matthew Stafford (23). Still, he’s managed the 10th-most yards (1,428) and the sixth-most TDs (12).

Green Bay: Brett Hundley will become the first player not named Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone) to start for the Packers since Matt Flynn in December 2013.

Minnesota: Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice this week for the first time in 14 months after dislocating his knee and tearing the ACL and other ligaments.

New Orleans: The Saints have allowed a league-low four sacks of Drew Brees. New Orleans is tied for fourth in turnover differential (plus-six).

N.Y. Giants: Eli Manning attempted 19 passes last week against Denver, his lowest total in a full regular-season game since he had 15 at Buffalo in December 2007.

Philadelphia: The Eagles have scored more than 20 points in 10 consecutive games. They also lead the league in third-down conversions (50.6%).

RAMS: The Rams have split their last 10 games against the Cardinals, with the visiting team winning the last five matchups. L.A. is the “home team” in London.

San Francisco: Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard is set to make his first start after going 19 for 36 for 245 yards with one touchdown in relief of Brian Hoyer last week.

Seattle: Safety Earl Thomas had seven tackles, a forced fumble and interception in his last game. He’s had an interception in three straight vs. the Giants.

Tampa Bay: Jameis Winston (shoulder) is supposed to start, but if not Ryan Fitzpatrick will go against Buffalo, where he spent his first four seasons.

Washington: Running back Chris Thompson is the only player in NFL to lead his team in yards rushing (175) and yards receiving (340). He has four touchdowns.