Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona: Adrian Peterson is making his second trip to London this season. He was there with the Saints in Week 4 when he rushed for four yards in four carries.
Atlanta: Second-year linebacker Deion Jones leads the Falcons with 38 tackles, a sack, an interception and three defended passes in five games.
Carolina: Christian McCaffrey leads all running backs with 37 catches. David Mayo could start for Luke Kuechly (concussion), who has been ruled out.
Chicago: Last week, Tarik Cohen became the first Bears rookie running back to throw a touchdown pass since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers.
Dallas: Dak Prescott can join Tony Romo (three times) and Don Meredith (twice) as the only Cowboys with three touchdown passes in three straight games.
Detroit: No quarterback has been sacked more than Matthew Stafford (23). Still, he’s managed the 10th-most yards (1,428) and the sixth-most TDs (12).
Green Bay: Brett Hundley will become the first player not named Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone) to start for the Packers since Matt Flynn in December 2013.
Minnesota: Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice this week for the first time in 14 months after dislocating his knee and tearing the ACL and other ligaments.
New Orleans: The Saints have allowed a league-low four sacks of Drew Brees. New Orleans is tied for fourth in turnover differential (plus-six).
N.Y. Giants: Eli Manning attempted 19 passes last week against Denver, his lowest total in a full regular-season game since he had 15 at Buffalo in December 2007.
Philadelphia: The Eagles have scored more than 20 points in 10 consecutive games. They also lead the league in third-down conversions (50.6%).
RAMS: The Rams have split their last 10 games against the Cardinals, with the visiting team winning the last five matchups. L.A. is the “home team” in London.
San Francisco: Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard is set to make his first start after going 19 for 36 for 245 yards with one touchdown in relief of Brian Hoyer last week.
Seattle: Safety Earl Thomas had seven tackles, a forced fumble and interception in his last game. He’s had an interception in three straight vs. the Giants.
Tampa Bay: Jameis Winston (shoulder) is supposed to start, but if not Ryan Fitzpatrick will go against Buffalo, where he spent his first four seasons.
Washington: Running back Chris Thompson is the only player in NFL to lead his team in yards rushing (175) and yards receiving (340). He has four touchdowns.