Welcome to NFL Week 7.
Neither Los Angeles team gave up a point on Sunday. The Rams (5-2) shut out the Cardinals, 33-0, in London, while the Chargers (3-4) beat the Broncos, 21-0, at StubHub Center.
Paul Richardson wrests pass from Giants defender to give Seahawks a cushion
The Seattle Seahawks needed until the middle of the third quarter to get a touchdown, but now they've got two -- and a 10-point lead.
The Seahawks have kept the Giants off the scoreboard since early in the first quarter and lead 17-7 in the middle of the fourth.