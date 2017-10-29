Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
NFC notes: From A to Z
Arizona Cardinals: Drew Stanton will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback with Carson Palmer out eight weeks because of a broken arm.
Atlanta Falcons: Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon begins a third stint with the Falcons after being re-signed Monday, with rookie Duke Riley headed toward surgery.
Carolina Panthers: Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has 150 sacks, one shy of passing Hall of Famer Chris Doleman for fourth on the all-time list.
Chicago Bears: Rookie Mitchell Trubisky has thrown only 23 passes in the last two games, completing 12 with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Dallas Cowboys: Rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith, who missed all of 2016, had a forced fumble and his first sack last week. Smith leads the team with 44 tackles.
Detroit Lions: Receivers Golden Tate (shoulder) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) were limited in practice this week. Left tackle Greg Robinson is out.
Green Bay Packers: Rookie running back Aaron Jones leads the Packers with 346 yards rushing in 62 carries and has three touchdowns after making only two starts.
Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have seven scoring drives of 80-plus yards after only four last season. They have held opponents to a league-low average of 4.0 yards after the catch.
New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees passed for 331 yards and a touchdown last week, but he has had four passes intercepted in the last two games.
N.Y. Giants: Tight end Evan Engram leads all rookie receivers with 342 yards on 30 catches. Carolina back Christian McCaffrey has more catches, 44, for 329 yards.
Philadelphia Phillies: The Eagles haven’t started 6-1 since going 7-0 in 2004 when they reached Super Bowl. They lead the league in third-down conversions (50.5%).
RAMS: Safety turned linebacker Mark Barron leads the Rams with 50 tackles and is tied with Nickell Robey-Coleman for the most interceptions (two).
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are last in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert at a clip of 49.5%. Carlos Hyde has five rushing touchdowns in last five games.
Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks are tied with the Jaguars as stingiest defense in league at 15.7 points per game. Seattle has not given up points in the first quarter this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jameis Winston needs 225 yards passing to reach 10,000 yards in his 39th game, putting him in a tie with Peyton Manning for the sixth-fewest games.
Washington Redskins: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has four sacks, a forced fumble and a pick-six this season. He also has three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
AFC notes: From A to Z
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens’ 40-0 victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night was the largest shutout victory in their 22-year franchise history.
Buffalo Bills: The Bills have given retired receiver Anquan Boldin permission to find a trade partner after deciding he’d still like to play in the league.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green has 30 100-yard receiving games, one shy of Chad Johnson for the Bengals’ team record. He has had two 100-yard games this season.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers has 3,967 completions and needs 22 to pass Warren Moon (3,988) for eighth all-time. He averages 36-plus attempts per game.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (concussion) will miss the Browns’ game vs. the Vikings. He missed four games to start the season because of an ankle injury.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos have won a franchise- record 31 straight games when winning the turnover battle. Denver is 3-0 this season when leading at halftime.
Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson is the first rookie with three straight games of three or more touchdown passes. The Texans average 29.5 points.
Indianapolis Colts: On Sunday, Frank Gore could become the first running back to start 100 consecutive games since Curtis Martin started 119 in a row from 1998-2005.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars lead the NFL with 33 sacks. Calais Campbell leads the way for Jacksonville with 10.0 — a career-high — through seven games.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt is the only player to start his career with seven straight 100-yard scrimmage games. Hunt leads NFL in yards rushing (717).
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins announced Jay Cutler (ribs) probably will return to the starting role next week after sitting out Miami’s 40-0 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.
New England Patriots: The Patriots last lost to the Chargers on Oct. 12, 2008 when Tom Brady was sidelined by a knee injury. New England leads the series 23-15-2.
N.Y. Jets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had a touchdown in three straight games. He’s second on the team in receptions (26) despite missing two games.
Oakland Raiders: Former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch will miss his first chance to return to Buffalo while serving a one-game suspension for pushing an official.
Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt is tied for the lead among rookies with four sacks. The Steelers have the second-most sacks (24); opponent Lions allow fourth-most (23).
Tennessee Titans: The Titans expect rookie receiver Corey Davis to be ready to play following the bye week. He missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury.
NFL Week 8 scores and schedule
Today's schedule
CHARGERS at New England Patriots, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 6:30 a.m. (London)
Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m.
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at Baltimore Ravens 40, Miami Dolphins 0