Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers tackles Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky short of the end zone during a game on Oct. 22.

Arizona Cardinals: Drew Stanton will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback with Carson Palmer out eight weeks because of a broken arm.

Atlanta Falcons: Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon begins a third stint with the Falcons after being re-signed Monday, with rookie Duke Riley headed toward surgery.

Carolina Panthers: Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has 150 sacks, one shy of passing Hall of Famer Chris Doleman for fourth on the all-time list.

Chicago Bears: Rookie Mitchell Trubisky has thrown only 23 passes in the last two games, completing 12 with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys: Rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith, who missed all of 2016, had a forced fumble and his first sack last week. Smith leads the team with 44 tackles.

Detroit Lions: Receivers Golden Tate (shoulder) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) were limited in practice this week. Left tackle Greg Robinson is out.

Green Bay Packers: Rookie running back Aaron Jones leads the Packers with 346 yards rushing in 62 carries and has three touchdowns after making only two starts.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have seven scoring drives of 80-plus yards after only four last season. They have held opponents to a league-low average of 4.0 yards after the catch.

New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees passed for 331 yards and a touchdown last week, but he has had four passes intercepted in the last two games.

N.Y. Giants: Tight end Evan Engram leads all rookie receivers with 342 yards on 30 catches. Carolina back Christian McCaffrey has more catches, 44, for 329 yards.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Eagles haven’t started 6-1 since going 7-0 in 2004 when they reached Super Bowl. They lead the league in third-down conversions (50.5%).

RAMS: Safety turned linebacker Mark Barron leads the Rams with 50 tackles and is tied with Nickell Robey-Coleman for the most interceptions (two).

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are last in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert at a clip of 49.5%. Carlos Hyde has five rushing touchdowns in last five games.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks are tied with the Jaguars as stingiest defense in league at 15.7 points per game. Seattle has not given up points in the first quarter this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jameis Winston needs 225 yards passing to reach 10,000 yards in his 39th game, putting him in a tie with Peyton Manning for the sixth-fewest games.

Washington Redskins: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has four sacks, a forced fumble and a pick-six this season. He also has three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.