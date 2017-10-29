Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
REPORTING FROM FOXBOROUGH, Mass.
Chargers 7, Patriots 0: Gordon scores on his longest career run
|Dan Woike
Melvin Gordon cut through the New England Patriots defense for an 87-yard score, a career long, to put the Chargers ahead 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter.
Gordon took a handoff from Philip Rivers and got great blocks on the right side of the field, including a key one from rookie Mike Williams to spring him for the monster play.