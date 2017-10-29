Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
Chargers 7, Patriots 7: Gronkowski does his thing and gets a TD
|Dan Woike
The Patriots responded to the Chargers' score with a 14-play scoring drive capped by a 2-yard pass from Tom Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski.
During the drive, the Chargers had multiple chances to get a stop but missed tackles and committed a costly 12-men-on-the-field penalty. The score is tied 7-7 with 14:56 left in the second quarter.