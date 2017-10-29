Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
REPORTING FROM FOXBOROUGH, Mass.
Patriots 18, Chargers 13: This time the TD counts
|Dan Woike
Philip Rivers and the Chargers finally took advantage of a big mistake, capitalizing on a missed New England field goal to score their second touchdown of the day.
Rivers found Travis Benjamin for a 24-yard score to make it 18-13 Patriots with 8:30 left in the game.