Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
REPORTING FROM FOXBOROUGH, Mass.
Patriots 18, Chargers 7: Miscues lead to another Patriots field goal
|Dan Woike
The Chargers had a touchdown called back after Tyrell Williams stepped out of bounds during his route, followed by a Philip Rivers fumble to knock them out of scoring range, and the Patriots made them pay.
Stephen Gostkowski made his third field goal of the day on the following drive, putting the Patriots up 18-7 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.