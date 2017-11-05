Welcome to NFL Week 9.
The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).
Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.
NFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Arizona Cardinals: Adrian Peterson needs one touchdown run Sunday at San Francisco to be the ninth player with 100, and 17 yards to be the 16th with 12,000 rushing.
Atlanta Falcons: Sunday’s foe Carolina has the top-five defense, but the Falcons’ Vic Beasley has 18 1/2 sacks since 2016, second most in the NFC. Deion Jones has three straight games with 11 tackles.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers traded receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, leaving rookie Christian McCaffrey as the team’s leading receiver with 378 yards in 49 catches.
Chicago Bears: Adding insult to injury for linebacker Jerrell Freeman, he was suspended 10 games for a second failed test for performance-enhancing drugs. Bears have a bye.
Dallas Cowboys: Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, in his first season as lead analyst for CBS, will call Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Detroit Lions: Matt Prater, who just got a contract extension, is the only kicker to make at least 20 field goals of 50 yards or longer with two teams. He did it for Denver too.
Green Bay Packers: Linebacker Vince Biegel, a fourth-round draft pick, will make his debut Monday night vs. Detroit after coming off the physically unable to perform list.
Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings, off this week, have until Wednesday to activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) from the PUP list.
New Orleans Saints: Corner Marshon Lattimore is tied for first among NFC rookies with nine passes defended and has an interception in his last two home games. Saints host Tampa Bay Sunday.
N.Y. Giants: Cornerback Janoris Jenkins will sit vs. his old Rams team Sunday, suspended indefinitely after missing a workout following the team’s bye week.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles, who host Denver Sunday, are the only team to score at least 20 points each game in 2017 and have done so in 12 in a row, best in the NFL.
RAMS: Jared Goff is 3-0 in three road games with 671 yards passing, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 1,719 yards and nine TD passes overall.
San Francisco 49ers: Rookie Ahkello Witherspoon had his first career interception last week and is now a starter following the trade of Rashard Robinson.
Seattle Seahawks: Tight end Jimmy Graham had two touchdowns last week, his second time since joining the Seahawks in 2015. They host the Redskins on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Former Louisiana State linebacker Kendell Beckwith leads the Buccaneers, and all NFL rookies, with 47 tackles, 40 of them solo.
Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis leads tight ends with 10 or more catches in yards per catch at 18.4. Tight end Jordan Reed has five TD catches in his last six road games.
NFL Week 9 scores and schedule
Today's schedule
RAMS at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at New York Jets 34, Buffalo Bills 21
AFC notes: From A to Z
|Matt Wilhalme
Baltimore Ravens: Ravens coach John Harbaugh seeks his 100th victory. Baltimore leads the NFL with 12 interceptions and is tied with Buffalo for lead in takeaways (17).
Buffalo Bills: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sacked a season-high seven times by the New York Jets in the Bills’ 34-21 loss on Thursday. He’s been sacked 26 times.
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton needs one touchdown pass to tie Carson Palmer for third on the Bengals’ all-time list with 154. He’s 3-0 against the Jaguars.
CHARGERS: Denzel Perryman is expected to make his regular-season debut next week vs. the Jaguars after missing the first eight games because of a left ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL and could return to the field for the Browns’ last five games of the season.
Denver Broncos: Brock Osweiler will start for the Broncos in place of the benched Trevor Siemian, his first start for Denver since 2015 when he backed up Peyton Manning.
Houston Texans: Tom Savage returns to the starting quarterback role with Deshaun Watson lost for the season with a torn ACL. Savage started Week 1 and lost.
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts put Andrew Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve. The quarterback will have missed 26 games over the last three seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are 9-29 at home since 2011, not including five London games. Jacksonville hasn’t won back-to-back games since last October.
Kansas City Chiefs: Corner Marcus Peters has 21 takeaways since entering the league in 2015. Linebacker Justin Houston has had 17 games with at least two sacks since 2011.
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have been shut out twice for the first time since 2001 and outscored in their losses 80-6, the only points in a loss coming on the final play against the Jets on Sept. 24.
New England Patriots: The Patriots agreed to a three-year deal with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer days after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers.
N.Y. Jets: Running back Matt Forte rushed for 77 yards in 14 carries while picking up his first two touchdowns of the season in a victory over the Bills on Thursday.
Oakland Raiders: Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson ranks second in the league with 30.9 average on kickoff returns. He’s returned two kicks for touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ second-leading receiver with 424 yards in 24 catches, and a team-leading four touchdowns.
Tennessee Titans: The Titans have allowed two offensive touchdowns in the last three games. DeMarco Murray has eight rushing touchdowns in the last 10 home games.
Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel has special memories of the Giants
|Gary Klein
We were like the players’ personal assistants. We all split up Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, and they tipped like maybe $200 a week.
Veteran running back Ottis Anderson was a good tipper. Likewise, quarterback Phil Simms and linebacker Lawrence Taylor.
Those former New York Giants players stick out in the mind of Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel, who worked as a training camp ball boy for the Giants during the early 1990s when his father, Jim, was a Giants assistant.
“Great, great guys,” said Fassel, who returns to East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday when the Rams play the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Fassel, 43, had been around college football for years during his father’s career, but the Giants provided his first exposure to the pro game.
“If I was ever home, I was at the stadium and offices,” he said. “I just lived in there like any coach’s kid.”
Jim Fassel was the Giants’ head coach from 1997 to 2003, but it was his stint as an assistant that left an indelible impression on John, who was in high school when he worked Giants training camp at Farleigh Dickinson University.
John Fassel said he was responsible for putting pads in Anderson’s pants, for putting his jersey over his shoulder pads and for making sure he had ice water waiting in his locker after every training camp practice.
“We were like the players’ personal assistants,” Fassel said of the ball boys. “We all split up Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, and they tipped like maybe $200 a week."
Giants' Devon Kennard looking forward to playing the Rams and his former USC teammates
|Gary Klein
The thickest jacket I owned was a normal USC hoodie.
It took a while for Devon Kennard to acclimate to the East Coast.
He was raised in Arizona and played college football at USC.
“I was West Coast through and through,” he said.
So when the New York Giants selected the linebacker in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Kennard began a new adventure.
“The thickest jacket I owned was a normal USC hoodie,” Kennard said in a phone interview. “I had no idea what a pea coat or anything like that was about.
”I had to go shopping when it got cold.”
Kennard is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces on Sunday when the Rams play the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Former USC receiver Robert Woods, running back Justin Davis and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman are on the Rams roster.
“I hope I get a hit on Woody, a good clean hit,” Kennard said, chuckling. “I’ll be talking a little mess if I do. “
Said Woods: “I see him on film and know where he’s at. I’m sure we’ll end up in the same spot a few times.”
Rams vs. New York Giants: How they match up
|Gary Klein
RAMS (5-2) AT NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6)
When Rams have the ball
The Rams return from a week off as the NFL’s second-highest scoring team, averaging 30.3 points per game. The offense demonstrated improved capability to score touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line in a 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in London. But it still must improve. Quarterback Jared Goff is completing 60% of his passes, nine for touchdowns, with four interceptions. Running back Todd Gurley has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the last five games. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has rushed for five touchdowns. Gurley is tied for the team lead with 27 receptions, three for touchdowns. Receiver Robert Woods also has 27 catches but is still looking to score his first touchdown. Coach Sean McVay has found ways to utilize rookie receiver Cooper Kupp (23 catches, three touchdowns), but Sammy Watkins (18 catches) apparently remains a work in progress. Giants safety Landon Collins, who returned an interception for a touchdown last season against the Rams, is the leading tackler for a defense that ranks 27th in the NFL, giving up 379.4 yards per game. Lineman Jason Pierre-Paul has a team-best 4½ sacks. The Giants will be without cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The former Rams standout this week was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
When Giants have the ball
Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sidelined because of an ankle injury, hampering an offense that ranks 27th in the NFL. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning is completing 64% of his passes, 10 for touchdowns, with five interceptions. Without Beckham, Manning has most often turned to tight end Evan Engram, receiver Sterling Shepard and running back Shane Vereen. Engram has a team-best 30 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Shepard and Vereen each have 22 receptions. Orleans Darkwa has rushed for a team-best 274 yards, Wayne Gallman 141. The Rams’ defense is coming off a shutout over Arizona, the franchise’s first shutout since 2014. As the Rams approach the season midpoint, they appear to have grasped coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. Lineman Aaron Donald leads a unit that ranks 15th in total defense, giving up 328.1 yards per game. The Rams rank 11th in scoring defense, giving up 19.7 points per game. The open date last week enabled players to rest and heal minor injuries, which was key for a group that has avoided major issues. Linebacker Mark Barron leads the team in tackles and also is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Backup lineman Matt Longacre has a team-best four sacks.
When they kick
Special teams are a big reason why the Rams are tied atop the NFC West. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has scored a league-leading 84 points, and this week he was named the NFC special teams player of the month for October. He has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts. Punter Johnny Hekker is not getting the opportunities he did previously because the offense is improved under McVay, but he is still averaging 47.9 yards per kick. Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts. Brad Wing averages 44.5 yards per punt.
Gary Klein’s prediction
The Rams are 4-0 away from the Coliseum, including their last two victories at Jacksonville and in London. It looks like a potential trap game, but a cross-country trip should not faze a team with an eye toward the playoffs.
RAMS 30, GIANTS 13