Bengals' A.J. Green and Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey ejected after fight

Apparently Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey couldn't wait until halftime to get to the locker room.

Both players were ejected just before halftime after an altercation on the field.

After Ramsey pushed Green to the field, the star receiver decided he'd had enough and jumped on the Jaguars player's back, putting him in a chokehold.

From there things got more and more out of hand with Green appearing to throw a few punches before twirling Ramsey to the ground.

The Jaguars lead the Bengals 13-7 at halftime.

Green had one catch for six yards on two targets. Ramsey had been credited with one tackle.

Ramsey and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins have gotten noticeably chippy with each other on and off the field.