Anthony Anderson disses Rams and Chargers, misses Raiders

During the pregame coverage of the Super Bowl, "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson was asked by Cooper Manning about the two new teams in his native Los Angeles.

His response won't please the front offices of the Rams or the Chargers.

Anderson said he wasn't a fan of either team and pleaded for the Raiders to move to Los Angeles and not to Las Vegas.

Given the breakdown in the financing for the stadium in Las Vegas, it seems like the Raiders may stay put for the near future.

