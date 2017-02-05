The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI coverage on Fox-TV begins at 3:30 p.m.
Sam Farmer picks the Falcons, so it's almost a lock
Over the course of the NFL season, the L.A. Times NFL columnist Sam Farmer had a prediction rate of 68% in his weekly picks.
That percentage places him at the top of the heap on NFLPickwatch.com. So who is Farmer picking in the Super Bowl?
It's the Falcons, 31-27, so if you have enough time to make it to Vegas to place a bet, you have a couple hours.