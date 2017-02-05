BUSINESS
Sports

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI coverage on Fox-TV begins at 3:30 p.m.


Will it be a Patriots crowd? Early signs say yes

Gary Klein

The early-arriving crowd appears to be heavy on New England Patriots faithful.

Atlanta specialists were roundly booed when they came onto the field at NRG Stadium for pregame warm-ups.

The crowd roared when the Patriots came out, especially when quarterback Tom Brady and back-ups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett followed a few minutes later.

