The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI coverage on Fox-TV begins at 3:30 p.m.
Will it be a Patriots crowd? Early signs say yes
|Gary Klein
The early-arriving crowd appears to be heavy on New England Patriots faithful.
Atlanta specialists were roundly booed when they came onto the field at NRG Stadium for pregame warm-ups.
The crowd roared when the Patriots came out, especially when quarterback Tom Brady and back-ups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett followed a few minutes later.