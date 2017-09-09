Demetric Felton touchdown run gives UCLA a 21-7 lead in the second quarter

UCLA has a running game, courtesy of a receiver.

Receiver Demetric Felton lined up at tailback, took a pitch from Josh Rosen and cut outside for a one-yard touchdown run that gave UCLA a 21-7 lead over Hawaii with seven minutes left in the second quarter.

The Bruins are generating some success with their running game, having rushed for 69 yards in 11 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Nate Starks has led the way with 32 yards in three carries.