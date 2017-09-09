SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Demetric Felton touchdown run gives UCLA a 21-7 lead in the second quarter
|Ben Bolch
UCLA has a running game, courtesy of a receiver.
Receiver Demetric Felton lined up at tailback, took a pitch from Josh Rosen and cut outside for a one-yard touchdown run that gave UCLA a 21-7 lead over Hawaii with seven minutes left in the second quarter.
The Bruins are generating some success with their running game, having rushed for 69 yards in 11 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Nate Starks has led the way with 32 yards in three carries.