Hawaii scores to shave UCLA's lead to 14-7 in second quarter

Hawaii moved the ball again and finally got on the scoreboard with a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dru Brown to Diocemy Saint Juste that trimmed the Rainbow Warriors' deficit to 14-7 against UCLA early in the second quarter.

UCLA's defense is down three starters after linebacker Kenny Young was hurt on a vicious block and safety Adarius Pickett appeared to hurt his right leg or knee. Tackle Boss Tagaloa is not in uniform.