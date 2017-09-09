Hawaii scores to shave UCLA's lead to 14-7 in second quarter

SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
|Ben Bolch
Hawaii moved the ball again and finally got on the scoreboard with a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dru Brown to Diocemy Saint Juste that trimmed the Rainbow Warriors' deficit to 14-7 against UCLA early in the second quarter.
UCLA's defense is down three starters after linebacker Kenny Young was hurt on a vicious block and safety Adarius Pickett appeared to hurt his right leg or knee. Tackle Boss Tagaloa is not in uniform.