Josh Rosen touchdown pass gives UCLA a 7-0 lead

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen warms up before a game against Hawaii on Sept. 9 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA's first offensive drive was about as good as it gets.

The Bruins drove 99 yards in only seven plays, with Josh Rosen completing all five of his passes, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Darren Andrews that gave them a 7-0 lead over Hawaii.

There was also a good start for the much-maligned Bruins running game when an enormous hole opened and Nate Starks ran through it for a 25-yard gain.

Rosen already has 68 yards passing, fulfilling his stated desire to continue the momentum he generated in the final 18 minutes of the comeback victory over Texas A&M in the season opener.