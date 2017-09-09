SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Josh Rosen touchdown pass gives UCLA a 7-0 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA's first offensive drive was about as good as it gets.
The Bruins drove 99 yards in only seven plays, with Josh Rosen completing all five of his passes, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Darren Andrews that gave them a 7-0 lead over Hawaii.
There was also a good start for the much-maligned Bruins running game when an enormous hole opened and Nate Starks ran through it for a 25-yard gain.
Rosen already has 68 yards passing, fulfilling his stated desire to continue the momentum he generated in the final 18 minutes of the comeback victory over Texas A&M in the season opener.