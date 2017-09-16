Josh Rosen can't lead UCLA all the way back during a 48-45 loss to Memphis

Josh Rosen logged his first two interceptions of the season Saturday and they both loomed large in UCLA’s 48-45 loss to Memphis at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, the Bruins’ first defeat of the season.

Rosen also had a fourth-down pass broken up with 56 seconds left to give the ball back to the Tigers (2-0), who ran out the clock.

Rosen was leading the Bruins (2-1) down the field for a potential go-ahead score in the fourth quarter when he rushed a pass to avoid an unblocked, blitzing defender. The pass was intercepted by Memphis cornerback T.J. Carter, who returned it into UCLA territory.

UCLA had a chance to complete another comeback after Octavius Spencer intercepted a pass in the end zone on a fake field goal attempt by Memphis, giving the Bruins the ball at their own 20-yard line with three minutes left.

The Bruins picked up two first downs before Rosen forced a pass into coverage while being pursued and UCLA receiver Theo Howard grabbed a defensive back who was in position to make an interception, drawing an offensive pass interference penalty.

UCLA picked up 20 yards on third and 25 when Rosen connected with Jalen Starks before his fourth-down pass intended for Darren Andrews was broken up. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

For the game, Rosen completed 34 of 56 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions but was upstaged by Memphis counterpart Riley Ferguson, who completed 23 of 38 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.

The shorthanded Bruins defense gave up 560 yards, with Memphis receiver Anthony Miller catching nine passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.