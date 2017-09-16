Jordan Wilson's first career touchdown gives UCLA a 17-7 lead over Memphis

UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson made his first career touchdown catch, a five-yard connection with quarterback Josh Rosen that has given the Bruins a 17-7 lead over Memphis early in the second quarter.

Rosen is finding his form again, having completed a 50-yard pass to Jalen Starks on the previous play. Rosen has completed nine of 15 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. UCLA's defense has been solid the last few drives.