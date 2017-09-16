Memphis takes a 34-24 lead over UCLA in the third quarter

Memphis picked up right where it left off to start the third quarter, driving down the field for a touchdown.

Quarterback Riley Ferguson completed his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this one a 12-yard connection with Anthony Miller that has given the Tigers a 34-24 lead over UCLA early in the third quarter.

UCLA hurt itself on Memphis' 75-yard drive with two penalties, one for a facemask on defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and pass interference on cornerback Nate Meadors on third down.