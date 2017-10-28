UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Reporting from Seattle
Big kickoff return helps Washington take a 17-9 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA endured special teams breakdowns on back-to-back plays, just about the last thing it needed in its upset bid.
After kicker J.J. Molson missed an extra point, the Bruins allowed Salvon Ahmed to return the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to the UCLA 18-yard line.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning then connected with Hunter Bryant for a 17-yard gain on a pass play, and tailback Lavon Coleman ran for a one-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 17-9 lead with 9:46 left in the second quarter.