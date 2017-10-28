Big kickoff return helps Washington take a 17-9 lead

UCLA endured special teams breakdowns on back-to-back plays, just about the last thing it needed in its upset bid.

After kicker J.J. Molson missed an extra point, the Bruins allowed Salvon Ahmed to return the ensuing kickoff 82 yards to the UCLA 18-yard line.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning then connected with Hunter Bryant for a 17-yard gain on a pass play, and tailback Lavon Coleman ran for a one-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 17-9 lead with 9:46 left in the second quarter.