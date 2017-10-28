UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Third quarter:
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run (Washington 27, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal (Washington 30, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a four-yard pass for a TD (Washington 37, UCLA 16)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 13-yard run (Washington 44, UCLA 16)
Reporting from Seattle
Devon Modster replaces Josh Rosen at quarterback for UCLA
|Ben Bolch
Things just got worse for UCLA.
Quarterback Josh Rosen has departed the game midway through the third quarter because of an unknown injury, giving way to backup Devon Modster.
Modster completed one of two passes for five yards on his first series, having his pass tipped for an incompletion on third down.
Washington leads 27-9.