Devon Modster's touchdown pass pulls UCLA to within 37-16

All hail Devon Modster.

UCLA's backup quarterback showed some moxie on his second drive filling in for Josh Rosen, completing six of eight passes for 72 yards.

Modster completed the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Darren Andrews. It was only the second touchdown pass Washington has allowed in Pac-12 Conference play this season and both of them have come today.

It probably won't amount to anything. The scoreboard shows Washington with a 37-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.