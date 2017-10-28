UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Third quarter:
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run (Washington 27, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal (Washington 30, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a four-yard pass for a TD (Washington 37, UCLA 16)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 13-yard run (Washington 44, UCLA 16)
Reporting from Seattle
Devon Modster's touchdown pass pulls UCLA to within 37-16
|Ben Bolch
All hail Devon Modster.
UCLA's backup quarterback showed some moxie on his second drive filling in for Josh Rosen, completing six of eight passes for 72 yards.
Modster completed the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Darren Andrews. It was only the second touchdown pass Washington has allowed in Pac-12 Conference play this season and both of them have come today.
It probably won't amount to anything. The scoreboard shows Washington with a 37-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.