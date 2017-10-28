Halftime: Washington 20, UCLA 9

UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter:

UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal ( UCLA 3, Washington 0 )

) Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)

Second quarter:

Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush ( Washington 10, UCLA 3 )

) UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT ( Washington 10, UCLA 9 )

) Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run ( Washington 17, UCLA 9 )

Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)

Third quarter:

Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run ( Washington 27, UCLA 9 )

) Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal ( Washington 30, UCLA 9 )

) Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)

Fourth quarter: