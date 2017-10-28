Josh Rosen injured during UCLA's 44-23 loss to Washington

The dropped passes, needless penalties and missed tackles were pushed to the back of UCLA’s list of worries midway through the third quarter Saturday.

The Bruins suddenly found themselves without Josh Rosen.

The star quarterback who represented the Bruins’ only hope for an unlikely comeback against No. 12 Washington suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him out of the game.

Backup quarterback Devon Modster, a redshirt freshman making his first extended appearance, showed some grit during the balance of UCLA’s 44-23 loss that was dispiriting for a variety of reasons.

The Bruins (4-4 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference) were bad across the board, committing more unnecessary penalties on defense, giving up two lengthy kickoff returns, getting gashed by the run and failing to generate nearly enough offense thanks in part to four dropped passes.

The extent of Rosen’s injury was not immediately known, but an absence of any duration would be crushing. Rosen missed the Bruins’ final six games last season with a shoulder injury, and the Bruins went 1-5.

Rosen finished the game having completed 12 of 21 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t get nearly enough help on a day the team’s best run belonged to defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who picked up a fumble and ran 50 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Modster rebounded from a horrid start in which his first drive ended with a tipped pass and his second drive ended with him losing a fumble. He showed some nice touch on several passes early in the fourth quarter, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Darren Andrews in the corner of the end zone.

Modster’s final stat line was respectable. He completed seven of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins were essentially already finished by the time Rosen departed the game with his team trailing 27-9.

Washington (7-1, 4-1) stomped its way to 333 rushing yards, including 169 yards and a touchdown by tailback Myles Gaskin. That was more than enough production to offset a ho-hum day for Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, who completed eight of 11 passes for 98 yards and had a pass intercepted by Bruins cornerback Darnay Holmes.

UCLA trailed 20-9 at halftime thanks to some familiar defensive problems. The Bruins missed two tackles on Lavon Coleman’s 35-yard run late in the first quarter and extended an earlier drive on a late hit out of bounds by linebacker Kenny Young after having appeared to hold the Huskies on a third-down play.

There were also some new issues for the Bruins. Kicker J.J. Molson missed an extra-point attempt for the first time this season, and UCLA allowed Washington’s Salvon Ahmed to return the ensuing kickoff 82 yards, setting up a short touchdown drive that ended on Coleman’s one-yard run that gave the Huskies a 17-9 lead midway through the second quarter.

Rosen was sacked four times in the first half, but he did become the first player in the Pac-12 to throw a touchdown pass against the Huskies this season. It came early in the second quarter on an unusual formation in which the Bruins split out three receivers to one side and two receivers to the other before quarterback Josh Rosen connected with tight end Jordan Wilson over the middle for an eight-yard touchdown.

Rosen’s sacks contributed mightily to the Bruins averaging only 1.7 yards per carry before halftime even with some modest success in the run game behind tailbacks Soso Jamabo and Bolu Olorunfunmi.

Washington started to pick up some big chunks of yardage in its run game late in the first half. Gaskin cut outside for a 37-yard run that turned into a 52-yard gain after UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes was penalized for a horse collar tackle.

There would be more needless penalties to come. UCLA defensive end Jaelan Phillips was called for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter.