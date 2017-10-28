UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Reporting from Seattle
Missed tackles haunt UCLA again as Washington takes 10-3 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA got reacquainted with a familiar problem on Washington’s third drive: missed tackles.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning completed a short pass to tailback Lavon Coleman that didn’t look like it was going to generate much before Coleman slipped two tackles on the way to a 35-yard gain. UCLA linebacker Kenny Young prevented a touchdown by finally bringing Coleman down.
The Huskies eventually scored on Browning’s one-yard quarterback keeper on the second play of the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead over the Bruins.