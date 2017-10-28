Sports

UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter:

  • UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)

Second quarter:

  • Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
  • UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
  • Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
    Reporting from Seattle

    Missed tackles haunt UCLA again as Washington takes 10-3 lead

    Ben Bolch

    UCLA got reacquainted with a familiar problem on Washington’s third drive: missed tackles.

    Washington quarterback Jake Browning completed a short pass to tailback Lavon Coleman that didn’t look like it was going to generate much before Coleman slipped two tackles on the way to a 35-yard gain. UCLA linebacker Kenny Young prevented a touchdown by finally bringing Coleman down.

    The Huskies eventually scored on Browning’s one-yard quarterback keeper on the second play of the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead over the Bruins.

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    EDITION: California | U.S. & World
    78°