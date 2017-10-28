Missed tackles haunt UCLA again as Washington takes 10-3 lead

UCLA got reacquainted with a familiar problem on Washington’s third drive: missed tackles.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning completed a short pass to tailback Lavon Coleman that didn’t look like it was going to generate much before Coleman slipped two tackles on the way to a 35-yard gain. UCLA linebacker Kenny Young prevented a touchdown by finally bringing Coleman down.

The Huskies eventually scored on Browning’s one-yard quarterback keeper on the second play of the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead over the Bruins.