Tailback Jalen Starks among once-injured players back for UCLA

It appears from warmups that UCLA will play Washington without a handful of its top players, including receiver Jordan Lasley (suspension); linebackers Josh Woods (shoulder) and Breland Brandt (concussion); defensive ends Rick Wade (knee) and Matt Dickerson (collarbone); and tight end Austin Roberts (ankle).

On the plus side for the Bruins, it appears that tailback Jalen Starks, linebackers Krys Barnes and Lokeni Toailoa and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner are available after being sidelined recently by a variety of injuries and illnesses.

The absence of Lasley for a second consecutive week is particularly troubling for the Bruins because he’s one of the team’s top playmakers and was averaging a team-high 108.6 yards per game. UCLA coach Jim Mora has not detailed what led to Lasley's suspension or said when he might return.