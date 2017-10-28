UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Reporting from Seattle
UCLA takes a 3-0 lead over Washington
|Ben Bolch
UCLA generated some momentum on its first drive, thanks in large part to a roughing the passer call on Washington that gave the Bruins a first down when they otherwise would have had to punt. Quarterback Josh Rosen also connected with Darren Andrews on a 16-yard pass play.
The drive stalled after Rosen was sacked for a second time and Rosen scrambled short of the first down on third and 15. That brought out kicker J.J. Molson, whose 42-yard field goal gave UCLA a 3-0 lead over the No. 12 Huskies with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.