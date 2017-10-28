UCLA takes a 3-0 lead over Washington

UCLA generated some momentum on its first drive, thanks in large part to a roughing the passer call on Washington that gave the Bruins a first down when they otherwise would have had to punt. Quarterback Josh Rosen also connected with Darren Andrews on a 16-yard pass play.

The drive stalled after Rosen was sacked for a second time and Rosen scrambled short of the first down on third and 15. That brought out kicker J.J. Molson, whose 42-yard field goal gave UCLA a 3-0 lead over the No. 12 Huskies with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.