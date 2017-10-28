UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Reporting from Seattle
UCLA wins the toss, will defer to second half
|Ben Bolch
UCLA has won the toss and will defer to the second half. Washington will receive.
We're just about underway here at Husky Stadium.