UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter:

  • UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)

Second quarter:

  • Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
  • UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
  • Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
    Reporting from Seattle

    UCLA wins the toss, will defer to second half

    Ben Bolch

    UCLA has won the toss and will defer to the second half. Washington will receive.

    We're just about underway here at Husky Stadium.

