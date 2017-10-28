Live updates: UCLA vs. No. 12 Washington

Jordan Wilson leads the Bruins' replacement tight ends with five catches for 48 yards with one touchdown.

There’s been little easing into things for UCLA’s young tight ends.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Wilson went from the fringe of the rotation to a mainstay to the top option in only a few weeks after injuries to Caleb Wilson and Austin Roberts.

True freshman Moses Robinson-Carr lost his redshirt because of the player shortage.

Senior Alex Van Dyke became a rookie of sorts when he switched to tight end from receiver to help fill the void of available bodies.

“It’s time to step up,” said Robinson-Carr, who made his debut on offense last week against Oregon after having played previously on special teams. “We’re playing grown-man football.”

That can involve growing into a new position. Van Dyke recently offered to move to tight end during a post-practice conversation with offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, viewing it as an opportunity for more playing time after being buried on the depth chart at receiver.

“Coach Fisch, he liked that I took initiative,” said the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Van Dyke, whose size helped ease the transition. “He was excited for it, just like I was.”

Van Dyke said there’s plenty of overlap between his new and old positions.

“You still gotta block, still gotta catch, run, still the same parameters of being a receiver, so it’s not that big of a transition,” he said. “Just the guys are bigger across from you.”