Washington extends its lead over UCLA to 27-9

UCLA’s defense might be starting to wear down a bit.

Washington turned to its running game after quarterback Jake Browning had a pass intercepted by Darnay Holmes.

When it got the ball back, the Huskies gained 34 yards on a reverse by Salvon Ahmed and eventually scored on Lavar Coleman’s 33-yard touchdown run. Washington now leads the Bruins 27-9 midway through the third quarter.

UCLA’s offense is also scuffling, having gone three and out after the Holmes interception.