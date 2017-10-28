UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Third quarter:
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run (Washington 27, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal (Washington 30, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a four-yard pass for a TD (Washington 37, UCLA 16)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 13-yard run (Washington 44, UCLA 16)
Reporting from Seattle
Washington extends its lead over UCLA to 27-9
|Ben Bolch
UCLA’s defense might be starting to wear down a bit.
Washington turned to its running game after quarterback Jake Browning had a pass intercepted by Darnay Holmes.
When it got the ball back, the Huskies gained 34 yards on a reverse by Salvon Ahmed and eventually scored on Lavar Coleman’s 33-yard touchdown run. Washington now leads the Bruins 27-9 midway through the third quarter.
UCLA’s offense is also scuffling, having gone three and out after the Holmes interception.