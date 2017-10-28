UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Third quarter:
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run (Washington 27, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal (Washington 30, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a four-yard pass for a TD (Washington 37, UCLA 16)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 13-yard run (Washington 44, UCLA 16)
Reporting from Seattle
Washington extends its lead to 30-9 over UCLA
|Ben Bolch
Washington is completely pulling away now.
The Huskies have taken a 30-9 lead late in the third quarter after a 24-yard field goal, and UCLA is left to hope that quarterback Josh Rosen can somehow return to engineer some offense.
The Bruins have done essentially nothing on offense in the second half.