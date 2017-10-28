Washington gets field goal to tie UCLA 3-3 late in first quarter

Washington picked up a tying field goal late in the first quarter, but UCLA’s defense is showing that it came to play.

The Bruins stopped the Huskies before a late hit on quarterback Jake Browning by linebacker Kenny Young gave Washington a first down. The Huskies then benefited from Lavon Coleman’s fumble after an 18-yard run when teammate Dante Pettis picked up the ball and ran for 17 more yards.

UCLA held tough after that once Washington reached the 20-yard line, forcing Tristan Vizcaino’s 31-yard field goal that tied the score at 3-3 with 4:00 left in the first quarter.