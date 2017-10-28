UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)
Second quarter:
- Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
- Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
- Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)
Reporting from Seattle
Washington gets field goal to tie UCLA 3-3 late in first quarter
|Ben Bolch
Washington picked up a tying field goal late in the first quarter, but UCLA’s defense is showing that it came to play.
The Bruins stopped the Huskies before a late hit on quarterback Jake Browning by linebacker Kenny Young gave Washington a first down. The Huskies then benefited from Lavon Coleman’s fumble after an 18-yard run when teammate Dante Pettis picked up the ball and ran for 17 more yards.
UCLA held tough after that once Washington reached the 20-yard line, forcing Tristan Vizcaino’s 31-yard field goal that tied the score at 3-3 with 4:00 left in the first quarter.