Sports

UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter:

  • UCLA K J.J. Molson makes a 42-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 0)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 31-yard field goal (UCLA 3, Washington 3)

Second quarter:

  • Washington QB Jake Browning scores on a one-yard rush (Washington 10, UCLA 3)
  • UCLA TE Caleb Wilson catches an eight-yard pass for a TD, J.J. Molson missed PAT (Washington 10, UCLA 9)
  • Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a one-yard run (Washington 17, UCLA 9)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 26-yard field goal (Washington 20, UCLA 9)

Third quarter:

  • Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 33-yard run (Washington 27, UCLA 9)
  • Washington K Tristan Vizcaino makes a 24-yard field goal (Washington 30, UCLA 9)
  • Washington RB Myles Gaskin scores on a six-yard run (Washington 37, UCLA 9)

Fourth quarter:

  • UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a four-yard pass for a TD (Washington 37, UCLA 16)
  • Washington RB Lavon Coleman scores on a 13-yard run (Washington 44, UCLA 16)
      Reporting from Seattle

      Washington is cruising, up 44-16 over UCLA

      Ben Bolch

      UCLA cannot stop the run game of [team name goes here]. Sound familiar?

      It's happening again. Lavon Coleman just ran for a 13-yard touchdown to extend Washington's lead to 44-16 midway through the fourth quarter.

      The Huskies have run for 319 yards and an average of 6.8 yards per rush.

      That's not good if you're associated with the UCLA defense. 

      Latest updates

      Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
      EDITION: California | U.S. & World
      76°