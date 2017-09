All Stanford needs is Love

Josh Rosen keeps trying to pull UCLA back in the game.

Bryce Love keeps forging the Cardinal right back out front.

Love broke loose on a 69-yard touchdown sprint on the second play from scrimmage after Rosen pulled UCLA back within 10 points.

Love has rushed for 263 yards in 30 carries, but this was his first touchdown. He's been pulling the Cardinal within scoring position all night but other people have been getting most of the carries inside the 10-yard line.