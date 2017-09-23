Another field goal for Molson ties score for UCLA

A 45-yard field goal by UCLA's JJ Molson has tied the score again.

The kick was set up by a 49-yard run by Soso Jamabo, who made his first start of the season at tailback for the Bruins.

Jamabo is the only player who has run the ball for UCLA. He has 56 yards in five carries. Josh Rosen has completed six of 12 passes for 44 yards.