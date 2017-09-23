Does UCLA's Rosen have another fourth-quarter comeback in him?

UCLA isn't dead yet.

Josh Rosen found Jordan Lasley facing single coverage as the receiver lined up wide left. Lasley made a quick break toward the center of the field, caught the ball at the Stanford 28 and raced in from there to complete a 39-yard scoring play.

Rosen has completed 27 of 40 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Lasley has six receptions for 121 yards.