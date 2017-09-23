UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20
UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27
Fourth quarter
Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27
UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34
Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34
Does UCLA's Rosen have another fourth-quarter comeback in him?
|Mike Hiserman
UCLA isn't dead yet.
Josh Rosen found Jordan Lasley facing single coverage as the receiver lined up wide left. Lasley made a quick break toward the center of the field, caught the ball at the Stanford 28 and raced in from there to complete a 39-yard scoring play.
Rosen has completed 27 of 40 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Lasley has six receptions for 121 yards.