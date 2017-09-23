Not bad for a third-stringer; Costello strikes again for Stanford

K.J. Costello isn't bad for a third stringer. Isn't bad period.

The redshirt freshman out of Santa Margarita High pushed Stanford's lead back to 10 points with his first college touchdown pass.

Costello connected with Trenton Irwin on a nice touch pass in the end zone over the outstretched arms of UCLA defensive back Denzel Fisher.

The play completed a drive that covered 92 yards in six plays.

A big one was a 43-yard run on a reverse by Connor Wedington.

Costello has completed nine of 14 passes for 93 yards and earlier scored on a nine-yard run.