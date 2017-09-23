UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Not bad for a third-stringer; Costello strikes again for Stanford
|Mike Hiserman
K.J. Costello isn't bad for a third stringer. Isn't bad period.
The redshirt freshman out of Santa Margarita High pushed Stanford's lead back to 10 points with his first college touchdown pass.
Costello connected with Trenton Irwin on a nice touch pass in the end zone over the outstretched arms of UCLA defensive back Denzel Fisher.
The play completed a drive that covered 92 yards in six plays.
A big one was a 43-yard run on a reverse by Connor Wedington.
Costello has completed nine of 14 passes for 93 yards and earlier scored on a nine-yard run.