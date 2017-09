Please don't ask

UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.

Scoring summary

First quarter

Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0

UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3

Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3

Second quarter

UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6

UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6

Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13

Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13

Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13

Third quarter

UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20

Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20