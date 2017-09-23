Rosen leads UCLA to quick score

Josh Rosen completed all five of his passes for 48 yards as UCLA came out of halftime and marched 75 yards in eight plays.

Soso Jamabo, still the only Bruin to run the ball tonight, scored from three yards out.

But credit right tackle Andre James for an assist -- not for a block, but for sure hands.

James was in the right place at the right time to recover a fumble when Jamabo coughed up the ball at the 7-yard line two plays before the touchdown.

Rosen has passed for 224 yards. Jamabo has 73 yards rushing in nine carries.