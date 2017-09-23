UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Rosen leads UCLA to quick score
|Mike Hiserman
Josh Rosen completed all five of his passes for 48 yards as UCLA came out of halftime and marched 75 yards in eight plays.
Soso Jamabo, still the only Bruin to run the ball tonight, scored from three yards out.
But credit right tackle Andre James for an assist -- not for a block, but for sure hands.
James was in the right place at the right time to recover a fumble when Jamabo coughed up the ball at the 7-yard line two plays before the touchdown.
Rosen has passed for 224 yards. Jamabo has 73 yards rushing in nine carries.