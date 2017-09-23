Rosen's run sets up his scoring pass

UCLA isn't quite out of it yet, because Josh Rosen is still passing. And, when he has to, running.

Rosen connected with Eldridge Massington on a 15-yard scoring pass at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted less than two minutes.

The big play on the drive was a 13-yard run by Rosen for a first down on fourth and five from the UCLA 45.

Rosen has completed 31 of 47 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Soso Jamabo has run for 100 yards in 12 carries for UCLA. He and Rosen are the only Bruins with carries.