Stanford runs wild in 58-34 win over UCLA

UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.

Scoring summary

First quarter

Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0

UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3

Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3

Second quarter

UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6

UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6

Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13

Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13

Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13

Third quarter

UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20

Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20

Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20

UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27

Fourth quarter

Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27

UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34

Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34

Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34

Rosen's run sets up his scoring pass

Mike Hiserman

UCLA isn't quite out of it yet, because Josh Rosen is still passing. And, when he has to, running.

Rosen connected with Eldridge Massington on a 15-yard scoring pass at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted less than two minutes.

The big play on the drive was a 13-yard run by Rosen for a first down on fourth and five from the UCLA 45.

Rosen has completed 31 of 47 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Soso Jamabo has run for 100 yards in 12 carries for UCLA. He and Rosen are the only Bruins with carries.

