UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20
UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27
Fourth quarter
Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27
UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34
Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34
Rosen's run sets up his scoring pass
|Mike Hiserman
UCLA isn't quite out of it yet, because Josh Rosen is still passing. And, when he has to, running.
Rosen connected with Eldridge Massington on a 15-yard scoring pass at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted less than two minutes.
The big play on the drive was a 13-yard run by Rosen for a first down on fourth and five from the UCLA 45.
Rosen has completed 31 of 47 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Soso Jamabo has run for 100 yards in 12 carries for UCLA. He and Rosen are the only Bruins with carries.