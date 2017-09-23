UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Rosen turns to old faithful; UCLA takes the lead, 13-6
|Mike Hiserman
Earlier this week, Ben Bolch, The Times' UCLA beat reporter, wrote a nice feature on wide receiver Darren Andrews, noting that Andrews and quarterback Josh Rosen had formed a special connection.
That connection just led to a 12-yard touchdown connection to put the Bruins up 13-6.
Andrews has two receptions for 18 yards. Rosen has completed 10 of 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and an interception.