UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20
UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27
Fourth quarter
Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27
UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34
Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34
Stanford overcomes mistakes to pull away again on great catch
|Mike Hiserman
Stanford tried very hard not to score just now against UCLA.
But it did anyway.
First, Bryce Love broke loose for what appeared to be a 52-yard touchdown run.
It was called back because of a holding penalty.
That happened with 12 minutes 22 seconds left in the game.
And the Cardinal actually used that play to its advantage to make about three and a half more minutes off the clock before it got a touchdown anyway.
One key play among many was a smart play by quarterback K.J. Costello, who, on third and six, found tight end Colby Parkinson one on one with UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes.
Both players are freshmen. The difference: Parkinson is 6 feet 7. Holmes is 5-10. Holmes had no choice by to hold the much bigger player as Costello's pass floated down the left sideline.
The penalty gave Stanford a first down, and after a false start penalty moved the ball back five yards, running back Love took off again, this time for a 30-yard gain to the UCLA 4.
Another false start penalty -- I told you it looked like Stanford was trying not to score -- moved the ball back to the 9. Love gained four yards on the next play.
Then Dalton Schultz made the catch of the game. Spotting Schultz wide open in the end zone, quarterback Costello short armed a terrible pass short and behind his receiver.
But Schultz somehow jackknifed his body and got a hand under the ball just before it hit the turf. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but a review revealed that Schultz made a spectacular play to secure a three-yard scoring pass.