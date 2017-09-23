Stanford overcomes mistakes to pull away again on great catch

Stanford tried very hard not to score just now against UCLA.

But it did anyway.

First, Bryce Love broke loose for what appeared to be a 52-yard touchdown run.

It was called back because of a holding penalty.

That happened with 12 minutes 22 seconds left in the game.

And the Cardinal actually used that play to its advantage to make about three and a half more minutes off the clock before it got a touchdown anyway.

One key play among many was a smart play by quarterback K.J. Costello, who, on third and six, found tight end Colby Parkinson one on one with UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes.

Both players are freshmen. The difference: Parkinson is 6 feet 7. Holmes is 5-10. Holmes had no choice by to hold the much bigger player as Costello's pass floated down the left sideline.

The penalty gave Stanford a first down, and after a false start penalty moved the ball back five yards, running back Love took off again, this time for a 30-yard gain to the UCLA 4.

Another false start penalty -- I told you it looked like Stanford was trying not to score -- moved the ball back to the 9. Love gained four yards on the next play.

Then Dalton Schultz made the catch of the game. Spotting Schultz wide open in the end zone, quarterback Costello short armed a terrible pass short and behind his receiver.

But Schultz somehow jackknifed his body and got a hand under the ball just before it hit the turf. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but a review revealed that Schultz made a spectacular play to secure a three-yard scoring pass.