UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford rolls up the yardage late in first half
|Mike Hiserman
With about six and a half minutes left before halftime, UCLA held a lead over Stanford in total yardage, 224-61.
By the break, that advantage was 237-200.
The Cardinal hold a 119-61 lead in rushing yardage, largely because of Bryce Love, who has 106 yards in 14 carries.
Soso Jamabo has all 61 of UCLA's yards rushing, in six carries.
Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen has completed 16 of 28 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
K.J. Costello, Stanford's third quarterback of the game, has completed seven of 12 passes for 56 yards and has a nine-yard touchdown run.