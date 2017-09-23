Stanford rolls up the yardage late in first half

With about six and a half minutes left before halftime, UCLA held a lead over Stanford in total yardage, 224-61.

By the break, that advantage was 237-200.

The Cardinal hold a 119-61 lead in rushing yardage, largely because of Bryce Love, who has 106 yards in 14 carries.

Soso Jamabo has all 61 of UCLA's yards rushing, in six carries.

Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen has completed 16 of 28 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

K.J. Costello, Stanford's third quarterback of the game, has completed seven of 12 passes for 56 yards and has a nine-yard touchdown run.