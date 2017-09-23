Stanford takes lead thanks to UCLA turnover

Jet Toner's second field goal of the game, this one from 32 yards out, has put Stanford in the lead.

The kick was set up by an interception by Justin Reid, who grabbed a Josh Rosen pass that deflected off UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson.

The Cardinal used their third quarterback of the game after taking over at the UCLA 18. K.J. Costello, a redshirt freshman from Santa Margarita High, replaced Ryan Burns, who had taken over after starter Keller Chryst got his bell rung with what looked like a helmet to helmet hit from UCLA's Adarius Pickett.

Pickett was not called for targeting on that play, but he was after Costello's first pass was caught by Dalton Schultz.

Pickett was ejected from the game, prompting UCLA coach Jim Mora to go ballistic on the Bruins sideline.