Turnover leads to UCLA field goal that ties score

UCLA tied the score on a 27-yard field goal by JJ Molson, and Stanford is lucky.

The score was set up when UCLA's Johnny Den Bleyker pounced on a punt that was muffed by Stanford's Jay Tyler.

Tyler signaled for a fair catch, but the ball -- which had been punted just 24 yards -- slid right through his hands.

From there, UCLA went next to nowhere.

Soso Jamabo, making his first start of the season at tailback, was stuffed for no gain. That was followed by an incomplete pass, a five-yard offside penalty against Stanford, and another incomplete pass, before the kick.