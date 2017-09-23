UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner, 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Toner, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
UCLA defense fortified by return of Young, Wadood
|Ben Bolch
UCLA’s defense looks like it will get two of its top players back against Stanford after linebacker Kenny Young and safety Jaleel Wadood participated in warmups after sitting out last week against Memphis because of head trauma suffered the previous week.
Tailback Soso Jamabo appears ready to play for the first time since the Bruins’ season opener after being sidelined by an undisclosed injury the last two weeks.
But UCLA is missing defensive end Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and linebacker Breland Brandt (concussion). The Bruins also played the first half without defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who had to sit out as punishment for a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter last week against Memphis.