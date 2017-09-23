UCLA defense fortified by return of Young, Wadood

UCLA’s defense looks like it will get two of its top players back against Stanford after linebacker Kenny Young and safety Jaleel Wadood participated in warmups after sitting out last week against Memphis because of head trauma suffered the previous week.

Tailback Soso Jamabo appears ready to play for the first time since the Bruins’ season opener after being sidelined by an undisclosed injury the last two weeks.

But UCLA is missing defensive end Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and linebacker Breland Brandt (concussion). The Bruins also played the first half without defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who had to sit out as punishment for a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter last week against Memphis.