Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Adriano Martins vs. Kajan Johnson live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Adriano Martins has been challenged throughout his UFC career, defeating tough outs Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev while falling short in his last fight via split decision to Leonardo Santos. Kajan Johnson returns to the Octagon here after a nearly two year absence. He won his last two fights, albeit against easier competition than Martins has faced.
Round 1. Martins walks down Johnson to start the fight, backing him down and looking to land a big shot. The fighters exchange low kicks. Johnson circles around against the cage, looking to prevent Martins from trapping him. Johnson is throwing a lot of kicks while Martins isn't throwing much of anything despite moving forward. Martins does land a nice left hand. Martins drops Johnson with an overhand left and looks for a guillotine choke as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Martins.
Round 2. The second round settles into a similar pattern as the first: Martins pressing forward while Johnson looks to land kicks circling on the outside. Johnson misses a head kick and Martins counters with a right hand. Neither Johnson nor Martins is landing much. It's hard to side with Johnson when he is pretty much always backing away, but Martins landed so little that round. 10-9 Johnson.
Round 3. Johnson catches Martins with a punch as Martins is coming in. Martins goes down face first and Johnson lands additional punches on the ground before it is stopped.
Winner: Kajan Johnson, TKO, round 3.
Kajan Johnson's fighting style in that contest isn't likely to win a lot of fans, but he stopped a very dangerous opponent after a long layoff. That it came in his home country of Canada had to have made it even more satisfying for Johnson.