Adriano Martins vs. Kajan Johnson live round-by-round coverage

Adriano Martins has been challenged throughout his UFC career, defeating tough outs Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev while falling short in his last fight via split decision to Leonardo Santos. Kajan Johnson returns to the Octagon here after a nearly two year absence. He won his last two fights, albeit against easier competition than Martins has faced.

Round 1. Martins walks down Johnson to start the fight, backing him down and looking to land a big shot. The fighters exchange low kicks. Johnson circles around against the cage, looking to prevent Martins from trapping him. Johnson is throwing a lot of kicks while Martins isn't throwing much of anything despite moving forward. Martins does land a nice left hand. Martins drops Johnson with an overhand left and looks for a guillotine choke as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Martins.

Round 2. The second round settles into a similar pattern as the first: Martins pressing forward while Johnson looks to land kicks circling on the outside. Johnson misses a head kick and Martins counters with a right hand. Neither Johnson nor Martins is landing much. It's hard to side with Johnson when he is pretty much always backing away, but Martins landed so little that round. 10-9 Johnson.

Round 3. Johnson catches Martins with a punch as Martins is coming in. Martins goes down face first and Johnson lands additional punches on the ground before it is stopped.

Winner: Kajan Johnson, TKO, round 3.

Kajan Johnson's fighting style in that contest isn't likely to win a lot of fans, but he stopped a very dangerous opponent after a long layoff. That it came in his home country of Canada had to have made it even more satisfying for Johnson.