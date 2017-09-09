Luis Henrique vs. Arjan Bhullar live round-by-round coverage

Luis Henrique has accumulated plenty of experience at just 24-years-old. He is 10-3 (1 NC) in MMA with a 2-2 record thus far in the UFC. The massive Brazilian heavyweight will take on undefeated Canadian Arjan Bhullar in Bhullar's UFC debut. Bhullar was an Olympic wrestler before beginning his MMA career.

Round 1. The fighters exchange big punches about a minute in. Neither lands a telling blow. Bhullar gets caught with a solid uppercut moving in. Bhullar finally looks for a takedown three minutes in but it is defended well by Henrique. Bhular lands a nice right hand and looks for a takedown late. Close round. 10-9 Henrique.

Round 2. Both men are throwing primarily one punch at a time. Henrique throws a couple of combinations but nothing of note lands. Bhullar drops Henrique with a right hand. As Henrique gets up, Bhullar clinches. Bhullar lifts Henrique up and plants him down on the mat. Bhullar lands some punches and elbows from the top in half guard position. Henrique is just holding on while Bhullar controls the action on the ground. After a close first, that was a dominant second. 10-9 Bhullar.

Round 3. Henrique comes out more confidently in the third, pressing forward and looking to land punches. Henrique lands some nice uppercuts from close range. Bhullar looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Henrique prevents it. They exchange punches from close range. 10-9 Henrique, 29-28 Henrique. That's a tough scorecard for Bhullar given he won the second handily while the first was very narrow based on the power of Henrique's biggest shots.

Winner: Arjan Bhullar, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Arjan Bhullar had a lot of support live, with Indian flags in the crowd and big reactions from his fellow Canadians. It wasn't a showcase performance by Bhullar but he picked up the win in his debut, an experience that will help him as he moves on to tougher competition.