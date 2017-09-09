Mitch Clarke vs. Alex White live round-by-round coverage

Mitch Clarke is a submission specialist with a key win over Al Iaquinta. He has lost two straight in the UFC and thus needs a win here at home in Canada. The American Alex White has lost three of his last four but has more power than Clarke and is the betting favorite.

Round 1. Clarke clinches and they trade knees to the body. Clarke lands a strong straight punch as they break. Clarke lands a right head kick. White delivers a strong three punch combination as Clarke moves in to clinch. Clarke connects with a right hook. Clarke looks for a takedown late but doesn't come close. 10-9 Clarke.

Round 2. White blocks a Clarke takedown attempt and lands a looping counterpunch. Clarke clinches and White hammers him with a series of heavy punches from close range. It's rare you see such power generated from that position. White then drops Clarke with a knee to the body. White lets Clarke stand back up. White follows with huge punches to a now bloodied Clarke. Clarke is forced to simply back up. White drops Clarke with a punch and has Clarke stand up. Clarke grabs a single leg but eats further punches and elbows in the attempt.