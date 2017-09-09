Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Mitch Clarke vs. Alex White live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Mitch Clarke is a submission specialist with a key win over Al Iaquinta. He has lost two straight in the UFC and thus needs a win here at home in Canada. The American Alex White has lost three of his last four but has more power than Clarke and is the betting favorite.
Round 1. Clarke clinches and they trade knees to the body. Clarke lands a strong straight punch as they break. Clarke lands a right head kick. White delivers a strong three punch combination as Clarke moves in to clinch. Clarke connects with a right hook. Clarke looks for a takedown late but doesn't come close. 10-9 Clarke.
Round 2. White blocks a Clarke takedown attempt and lands a looping counterpunch. Clarke clinches and White hammers him with a series of heavy punches from close range. It's rare you see such power generated from that position. White then drops Clarke with a knee to the body. White lets Clarke stand back up. White follows with huge punches to a now bloodied Clarke. Clarke is forced to simply back up. White drops Clarke with a punch and has Clarke stand up. Clarke grabs a single leg but eats further punches and elbows in the attempt.